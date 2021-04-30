Teen Charged With Murder For Shooting Stepfather at Birthday Celebration in Houston

Ryan General
·1 min read

A 16-year-old boy in Houston has been charged with murder for the alleged shooting and killing of his stepfather at a local restaurant on Wednesday night.

The Houston police said the family gathered for a birthday celebration at Shabu Zone in the Hong Kong City Mall on the 11200 block of Bellaire Boulevard when the shooting occurred shortly after 6 p.m., Click2Houston reported.

According to investigators, the stepson went to the restroom and returned with a semi-automatic pistol in hand before shooting the stepfather once in the head. The 48-year-old Asian victim, who has been with the family for nearly 10 years, died at the scene.

While the restaurant was "at capacity" during the shooting, there were reportedly no other injuries.

The teen fled the restaurant on foot, but a security guard who saw him running in the parking lot thought he was trying to avoid paying. A nearby police officer caught up to the teen and apprehended him.

When the call about the shooting came in, the teenage suspect was taken in for questioning and then transported to the HPD Juvenile Division.

Police did not release the suspect’s name and photo as he is a juvenile. His motive for the shooting has yet to be revealed, according to KHOU.

Authorities pointed out, however, that the incident was not a hate crime, as it was an altercation among members of the family.

“Every time there’s a loss of life, it’s a tragedy, but you can imagine how sensitive this is involving a family member,” said HPD Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

Featured Image via KHOU11

