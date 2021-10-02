Teen charged with murder after Tampa apartment death, police say

Officers arrested and charged a 17-year-old male with first-degree murder Friday after a 19-year-old man died earlier this week from gunshot wounds at the Apartments at River Oaks in Tampa, according to police.

Detectives said witnesses were able to identify a 17-year-old male as the shooter. The Times is not naming the 17-year-old because of his age.

There was another shooting incident at the Tampa apartment complex Tuesday, police said, and the 17-year-old believed the 19-year-old man was involved. The man tried to avoid the 17-year-old, according to law enforcement, but the 17-year-old found him and shot him several times. The 19-year-old went to a hospital, where he later died from gunshot injuries.

The 17-year-old was taken to Orient Road Jail and also was charged with being a minor in possession of a firearm, police said.

