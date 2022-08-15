Teen charged with murder of Texas mother visiting her son’s grave

A 17-year-old Texan has been arrested for allegedly gunning down a mother visiting her son’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday.

Christian Lamar Weston has been charged with murder and is being held without bond, the Killeen Police Department announced Saturday.

Police responded to the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on March 22 and found two victims with gunshot wounds, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, died from her injuries hours later.

A second victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police did not offer any specifics on Weston’s arrest, including whether the shooting was random or targeted.

Weston was also slapped with an unrelated charge for the unlicensed carrying of a weapon.