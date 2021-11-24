Teen charged with murder in Thanksgiving Day 2017 shooting death of Robert Wong

A teen was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the death of a retired military man four years ago on Thanksgiving Day, according to Memphis Police Department.

Robert Wong, 68, was found by his family shot dead inside his home on Nov. 23, 2017, on Cochese Avenue in Parkway Village. The incident apparently began as a robbery, Memphis police previously said.

Wong's family went out to an Asian restaurant for their Thanksgiving meal, but Wong stayed home because his cancer treatments made him feel bad, Memphis Police Major Lambert Ross told The Commercial Appeal in 2018.

Wong asked his family to bring him back dim sum, his favorite dish.

When Wong's family returned home, they saw his blue Honda Odyssey minivan was gone, which was odd because his illness stopped him from driving, Ross said.

His family then found the retired Air National Guardsman shot dead lying on the ground. The case went cold for years until now.

According to MPD, a juvenile affidavit submitted in juvenile court said the teen arrested was 15 years old at the time and is charged with first degree murder, first degree murder in perpetration of a theft $2,500-$10,000 and theft of property.

The suspect, who is 19 years old now, is still charged as a juvenile because Tennessee code states juvenile court has jurisdiction over offenses committed prior to a child’s 18th birthday.

Dima Amro covers the suburbs for The Commercial Appeal and can be reached at Dima.Amro@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis: Teen charged with murder in 2017 Thanksgiving shooting