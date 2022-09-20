Teen charged with murder in Valdosta shooting

Sep. 20—VALDOSTA — A juvenile has been arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that left a teenager dead in Valdosta.

Warrants were taken out Sunday for a 16-year-old male in the death of Jaybrie Hampton, 15, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement released Tuesday.

At 10:34 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, officers headed for the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive on an E911 report that someone had been shot.

They found a teenager with gunshot wounds. Police rendered first aid until EMTs arrived and took the him to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died, police said.

An investigation showed the teen had been involved in an altercation with another male; one subject used a handgun to shoot the other, police said.

The suspect was detained on charges of felony malice murder, felony murder, felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18, the statement said.

"This incident is heartbreaking and our condolences go out to the victim's family. This senseless act of violence has affected many lives, it should have never occurred, Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Authorities ask anyone with information on this case to call the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at (229) 293-3145 or the crime tip line at (229) 293-3091.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.