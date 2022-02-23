Teen charged in Northeast Baltimore killing of woman doing DoorDash delivery, police say

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a grandmother who was killed while doing a delivery for DoorDash in Northeast Baltimore about a month ago, police said.

Police have described the Jan. 24 killing of 51-year-old Cheryl McCormack of Nottingham as a “robbery gone bad.”

The boy charged with murder in connection to her death turned himself in around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, police said. They did not identify the boy.

Police said the teen is waiting to see a court commissioner.

Officers got reports of a shooting around 2:25 a.m. and went to the 3900 block of White Ave., where they encountered the aftermath of a “botched robbery,” police wrote in a news release.

Medics pronounced McCormack dead at the scene in the city’s Glenham-Belford neighborhood.

Homicide detectives tracked down witnesses, reviewed camera footage and “were ultimately able to identify the shooter,” police said.

McCormack and another man were working for delivery service DoorDash the night she was killed, her husband, Jim McCormack, told The Sun last month.

He said his wife and the man she was working with experienced car troubles and pulled over. The man told Jim McCormack that two people tried to rob them.

When McCormack said no, one of the people shot her, Jim McCormack was told.

Jim McCormack described his wife of 24 years, from whom he recently separated, as a kind and generous person. She was a paralegal by training and had three children and one grandson, he said.