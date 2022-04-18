Teen charged in northeast Canton shooting

Canton Police Department, Ohio

CANTON – Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the shooting Saturday of a man in the 3100 block of Gilbert Circle NE.

Anthony Steven Hinton, 17, of Canton was booked into the Multi-County Juvenile Attention Center on Sunday on charges of attempted murder and felonious assault, according to a news release Monday from the Canton Police Department.

He is accused of shooting a 26-year-old Canton man early Saturday morning.

Police were called at 4:07 a.m. to the Gilbert Circle area, arriving to find the man lying in the grass between apartment buildings. He suffered a gunshot wound to his side, an injury determined to be life-threatening.

Fire department medics took him to Cleveland Clinic Mercy Hospital.

His condition on Monday was not available as police continued to investigate the shooting.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information call detectives at 330-489-3144 or submit a tip, which can be kept anonymous, through the city's TIP411 system or Stark County Crimestoppers. TIP411 is available at www.cantonohio.gov/police.

