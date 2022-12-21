Teen charged with October killing in Frogtown

A teen is under arrest and charged in the October killing of a 24-year-old man in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood.

The Ramsey County attorney’s office on Tuesday charged 16-year-old Daeshon Lee Tucker in juvenile court with second-degree murder and second-degree murder-while committing a felony in connection with the killing of Marcus Darnell Miller of St. Paul. The attorney’s office is seeking to have Tucker stand trial as an adult.

St. Paul police officers were dispatched to the area of Thomas Avenue and Grotto Street around 6:35 p.m. Oct. 11 after reports of 15 to 20 gunshots fired and a male shot. They found Miller lying next to his SUV and with a gunshot wound to his back. He was slipping in and out of consciousness, and pronounced dead at Regions Hospital.

Miller’s girlfriend told police that she and Miller were walking in the 700 block of Thomas Avenue when a vehicle occupied by two young Black males wearing face masks cut them off by driving over the sidewalk. Both had handguns. She ran to Miller’s SUV that was parked nearby and hid, while the passenger searched Miller’s pockets and the driver did “all the talking,” the juvenile petition states.

At some point, she told police, the driver started shooting toward Miller. When he ran away, both the driver and passenger continued shooting at him. Miller fell to the ground twice as he fled until he ultimately collapsed next to his SUV. The two male suspects returned to their vehicle and fled east through an alley.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark blue Kia SUV stop Miller near the northeast alley of Grotto Street and two males in ski masks rob him. They said they saw the males shoot Miller in the back as he ran. Officers located 20 9mm shell casings.

Police used surveillance footage from the area to gather the first two letters of the SUV’s Minnesota license plate. They learned a blue Kia Sportage had been reported as stolen from Minneapolis Community and Technical College just after 5 p.m. that day.

Story continues

Officers on Oct. 13 recovered the SUV parked in the 900 block of Albemarle Street. The forensics unit processed the car and recovered Tucker’s palm print on the exterior rear passenger door, according to the petition.

Officers located Tucker’s Facebook page, which featured photos of him wearing a light tan colored DARE sweatshirt that was consistent with the one worn by a shooter. Six days after the killing, Tucker posted, “He tried ta run and he tripped,” with an emoji resembling a ninja assassin. “This description is consistent with Miller’s movements as he tried to escape from the shooters,” the petition states.

Tucker was arrested Nov. 2 after fleeing police in a motor vehicle. He agreed to speak with homicide investigators, saying on the day of the shooting he’d been in Minneapolis at a family gathering and at a cousin’s house. He refused to give police his mother’s name or his cousin’s name to verify his story.

When investigators showed Tucker a photo of Miller, he admitted to knowing him and to knowing he’d been killed during a robbery, according to the petition. He said he did not recognize the blue Kia Sportage caught by surveillance footage.

When investigators commented they did not think the killing was supposed to happen that way, Tucker replied, “it wasn’t supposed to happen at all,” the petition states. After police refused to show him more surveillance photos they had gathered of the suspects, Tucker stopped the interview.

A Ramsey County attorney’s office spokesman said Tuesday that charges have not been filed against the second shooter.

Related Articles