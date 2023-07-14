Teen charged with open murder following Wednesday's fatal shooting

A 15-year-old has been charged in connection to the shooting and killing of a Port Huron man on Lapeer Avenue.

Carmello Lamar Wilson, of Detroit, was charged Friday with open murder, felony firearm possession and assaulting, resisting or obstructing a police officer.

Port Huron Assistant Police Chief Brian Kerrigan identified the victim as 19-year-old KC Curtis Cureton.

District Judge John Monaghan denied Wilson bond, citing the seriousness of the charges against him.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 13th Street and Lapeer Avenue sometime before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Sparling said at the arraignment that Wilson shot and killed the victim at point blank range.

While arguing for Wilson to be denied bond, Sparling said the defendant later hid the gun under a rock and changed his clothes so he wouldn't match descriptions shared by witnesses. The prosecutor said several witnesses saw the shooting and identified Wilson as the shooter.

Sparling also said Wilson had a history of offenses and had made previous threats to the victim before the shooting. The victim had reportedly made a video about the threats. Kerrigan said the police department was still investigating those threats and how the situation escalated.

Though Wilson is a juvenile, Michigan law allows defendants to automatically be charged as adults in murder cases.

Open murder is punishable with up to life in prison.

A second 15-year-old boy was also arraigned Friday in connection to the shooting. He was charged with accessory to a felony after the fact, punishable with up to five years in prison, and assaulting, resisting or obstructing an officer, punishable with up to two years in prison. The second defendant's case remains in juvenile court.

A probable cause conference in Wilson's case was scheduled for 9 a.m. Sept. 25.

