Teen charged in pastor’s murder was on probation for past crimes, records show

The 15-year-old accused in the shooting death of Rev. Autura Eason-Williams was already charged in another carjacking and was on parole when the pastor’s shooting happened, according to information from the Juvenile Court of Memphis and Shelby County.

The teen had just completed court-ordered community service in June before allegedly shooting Rev. Eason-Williams during a carjacking on July 18.

The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office seeks to have the 15-year-old suspect tried as an adult.

Memphis police said the 15-year-old pulled the trigger that took Eason-Williams’ life.

The teen is charged with first-degree murder, murder in perpetration of a robbery, especially aggravated robbery, carjacking, and employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony.

By law, juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 who are charged with serious crimes are eligible for transfer to adult court.

Juvenile Court records show the 15-year-old was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, which is a misdemeanor, on Nov. 22, 2021.

A few weeks later, on Dec. 7, 2021, he was charged with three counts of carjacking and three counts of possession/employment of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On March 25, 2022, both complaints were heard and adjudicated, according to Juvenile Court.

During his time with Juvenile Court, the teen received Ceasefire Gun Safety, which was completed on May 31, 2022. He was also given community service, which was completed on June 6, 2022, and a no-contact order.

The teen was referred to Evaluation and Referral, Restitution Reserved, and Youth Services Bureau and is still on active probation, according to Juvenile Court.

The prosecutor was not able to make its case because the witness did not appear in court, a Juvenile Court spokesperson said.

Because they were not able to make their case, a plea deal was negotiated.

