Teen charged with providing alcohol before crash that killed two Mason girls

MASON — A Mason teen faces a misdemeanor charge of furnishing alcohol to a minor in connection with a crash that killed two teens and seriously injured another last month in Delhi Township.

Anthony Dominic Grace, 19, pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing in 55th District Court on Friday, court records indicate.

He is listed as a co-defendant to Elijah Klages, 19, who police said was driving a vehicle that crashed during the early morning hours of Aug. 26, killing his two passengers and seriously injuring him. The girls who died have been identified as Lillian Klages, Elijah Klages' sister, and Amanda Blue, both 16.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in a neighborhood south of Holt Road and west of Cedar Street, according to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office.

Elijah Klages is charged with two counts each of driving while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death.

A prosecutor told a magistrate on Friday that Elijah Klages had attended a house party. Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane on Monday confirmed Grace is charged with providing alcohol to Elijah Klages.

Misdemeanor selling/furnishing alcohol to a minor is punishable by up to 60 days in jail for a first offense. Court records did not list an attorney for Grace, and it was not clear if he has legal representation.

