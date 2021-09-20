Teen charged after pursuit and crash

Sep. 20—WELLS — A teenager allegedly drove recklessly in the parking lot at United South Central Public School in Wells, fled from police and crashed into a sign.

Kyle Gene Segebart, 18, of rural New Richland, was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanors for reckless driving and property damage Monday in Faribault County District Court.

A Wells officer saw Segebart doing burnouts in the school parking lot as students were being dismissed Friday, according to a court complaint.

The officer tried to pull him over as he left the school, but Segebart allegedly sped through neighborhoods while ignoring a stop sign and yield signs. The officer stopped the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Soon after, Segebart reportedly crashed into a sign pillar at Wells Concrete. Segebart and a juvenile passenger were not seriously injured.