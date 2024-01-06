Teen charged with ramming septic truck into CT state police cruiser

A Connecticut teen has been charged with allegedly ramming a septic truck into a state police cruiser in North Stonington Friday evening.

Troopers responded to a disturbance near 136 Norwich Westerly Rd. about 5 p.m. Friday, when a woman called police to report an ongoing altercation with 18-year-old Donovan Beard, according to Connecticut State Police.

When troopers arrived, the teen was driving a septic truck that “he had illegally gained access to,” police said in a statement.

He allegedly rammed the truck into one of the trooper’s cruisers before getting out of the truck and running off, police said.

Troopers chased after Beard, of Norwich, and he was eventually detained.

He was brought to CSP Troop E barracks in Montville, where he was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with an officer, second-degree attempted assault, second-degree larceny and second-degree breach of peace, police said.

No injuries were reported in the incident, according to a spokesperson for state police.

Beard was being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond and was scheduled to appear in court in New London at 9 a.m. on Monday, police said.