Teen charged in Richland County shooting that killed 3, sheriff’s department says

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in the shooting that killed three Columbia teenagers Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff Leon Lott said that 17-year-old Jakeem Griffin has been charged with three counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

“(He) is most likely going to be sentenced for a long time in prison,” Lott said. “We have three teens who will never see adulthood.”

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Saddletrail Road just north of Columbia and found four teenagers with gunshot wounds. They were transported to the hospital, where three of them died.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the deceased as Dre’von Riley, 17; JaKobe Fanning, 17; and Caleb Wise, 16. They were students at Eau Claire High School, according to Richland School District 1.

The fourth victim, a 14-year-old, was treated for injuries and released, the sheriff’s department said.