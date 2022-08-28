Teen charged in Sand Springs shooting death

Aug. 28—BUTLER TWP. — State Police were called to a shooting incident on Sand Hollow Drive on Saturday which resulted in the death of a juvenile female, with a teen facing charges in the case, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, but pronounced dead shortly thereafter.

"Our office was contacted during the investigation. PSP Hazleton and our office arrested Alan Meyers, also 17-years-old, charging him as an adult with criminal homicide, among other charges," Sanguedolce said.

Following arraignment before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough, Meyers was transported to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he was held without bail to await further proceedings.

The victim's cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy scheduled for Sunday morning. Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said that more information is expected to be released following the completion of the autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police Hazleton at 570-459-3890.

Chief's response

Butler Township Police Chief William J. Feissner released the following statement about the incident:

The Butler Township Police did respond to an 911 call involving an unresponsive female at 5 a.m. this morning in Sand Springs.

Due to the complexity and intensive nature of the investigation, we requested assistance from the Luzerne County District Attorney's Office and the Pennsylvania State Police.

In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the Pennsylvania State Police will be providing media with updated information.

In addition to the above-mentioned responders, the Hazleton City Police and Valley Regional EMS responded to the scene to assist officers.