Teen charged after school violence threat

Jun. 6—RANDOLPH COUNTY — A16-year-old boy who made an online threat this past weekend against Randleman High School has been charged with a felony.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said that it became aware of the social media threat about 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Randolph County Schools Superintendent Stephen Gainey said the online threat referred to violence planned at Randleman High School for Wednesday, the last day of classes.

"An investigation involving the Randolph County Sheriff's Department and the Randolph County School System started immediately upon receipt of this information by law enforcement and leaders of the Randolph County School System," Gainey said.

Investigators were able to determine the residence where the threat originated, told the parents about it, and the parents were cooperative, the sheriff's office said.

The boy, whose name wasn't released because of his age, admitted making the statements but was adamant that they were a hoax, investigators say. A search of the residence didn't reveal any evidence related to carrying out the threat.

After consulting with the Randolph County District Attorney's Office, the sheriff's office charged the teenager with felony making a false report concerning mass violence on educational property.

