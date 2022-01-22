UPDATE: Teen charged in second suspected robbery

Jan. 21—MANKATO — A teenager out on bail in a suspected robbery is accused of committing another armed robbery.

Mandrell Tremaine Young, 18, of North Mankato, allegedly entered a Mankato residence without permission Thursday evening and pointed a gun at a 17-year-old. He then allegedly stole from, threatened and assaulted a man who owed him money.

When Young was located and arrested, he allegedly had a stolen gun in his possession.

Young was charged Friday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of robbery, burglary, assault, tampering with a witness and receiving stolen property.

According to the court complaint:

Young came into a residence at about 5 p.m. and saw a 17-year-old playing video games. He demanded the boy tell him the location of another male occupant of the home. Young pulled out a gun from a fanny pack and pointed it at the teen. The boy then told Young the man was in the garage.

Young went to the garage as he put the pistol in a front pocket. He demanded $300 he believed the man owed him. He took $20 from the man's wallet and his cellphone.

He threatened to "shoot up" the house if the man did not pay the full debt within two days or if the man told anyone.

Young hit the man in the face and the abdomen before he left.

Young was arrested later that night after he was stopped for driving without headlights.

A pistol that had been reported stolen from Mankato in September was found in Young's vehicle.

Young said he found the gun earlier in the day and thought it was a BB gun. He denied he had gone anywhere to collect a debt.

Young was out on $50,000 bail in connection with an armed robbery in Mankato in December. He and another young man allegedly robbed two men who were selling a television through Facebook.

Bail has been set at $250,000 in the new case.