Teen charged with setting fire at a Dunkin' in Windham
Sep. 17—A teenager has been charged with arson in connection with a fire at a Dunkin' in Windham over the summer, the Maine State Police said.
The fire occurred on July 28. Windham firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the building at the Dunkin' on Roosevelt Trail at around 8 p.m. and discovered a smoldering fire inside the walk-in freezer in the back of the building.
An investigator with the state Fire Marshal's Office determined the fire had been set, causing about $25,000 in damage, state police said in a news release Friday.
Police said the investigation determined that a 17-year-old had set the fire. That individual was charged Thursday and is on conditional release.