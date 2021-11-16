Teen charged with sexual assault of student at St. Paul high school

Mara H. Gottfried, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Nov. 16—A St. Paul high school student is charged with sexually assaulting another student at their school last month.

Police received a report on Oct. 12 that a 15-year-old male asked a 14-year-old to meet him between classes at Johnson Senior High School the day before, said Sgt. Natalie Davis, a St. Paul police spokeswoman. Under a staircase, the male sexually assaulted her and she tried to get away, according to Davis of the reports.

The Ramsey County attorney's office filed a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Monday against the male, who is now 16.

The teen was not in custody as of Tuesday and it wasn't known when his first court appearance would be.

