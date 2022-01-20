Teen charged in shooting at Accomack County birthday party: sheriff's office

A teen has been charged in a weekend shooting in Accomack County that sent one person to the hospital at the end of birthday party.

The Accomack County Sheriff's Office received a report of a gunshot victim being taken to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital around 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies arrived at the hospital to find a 17-year-old girl who had been shot and was being treated for injuries that were not life threatening. They learned the shooting occurred at Mary N. Smith Cultural Enrichment Center at the end of a 16th birthday party, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators charged a 16-year-old boy from Cape Charles with malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held at the Norfolk Juvenile Detention Center.

The Onley Police Department assisted in the investigation. The sheriff's office said no other suspects are being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or submit tips online.

