Teen charged in shooting, accused of firing into vehicle

Oct. 9—LUMBERTON — Sheriff's deputies charged a 17-year-old Thursday in connection with an Oct. 1 shooting that sent a woman to the hospital.

The teen was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The juvenile was placed in the Cumberland Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile is accused of shooting a 28-year-old woman on Oct. 1 as she traveled in her vehicle down Chicken Road in Rowland, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded about 9:49 p.m. to the intersection of U.S. 74 West and Chicken Road in Rowland after a report of a person shot in the area.

The woman, whose name was not released, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She has since been released from an undisclosed hospital after receiving treatment, according to the Sheriff's Office.

More arrests are likely in the case, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The case was investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.