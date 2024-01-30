Teen charged in shooting at CT gas station found with large-capacity magazine: police

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a gas station in Shelton over the weekend.

Police officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the Cumberland Farms at 819 River Road on a report of shots being fired before finding a broken window and a spent shell casing in the parking lot, according to the Shelton Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

According to police, detectives were able to identify 18-year-old Joshua Vazquez of Shelton as a suspect during their follow-up investigation and obtained search warrants for his vehicle and residence.

Detectives later located Vazquez in Ansonia with the assistance of the Connecticut State Police Gangs and Narcotics Task force.

Police said a firearm and clothing matching the description worn in surveillance footage at the gas station were recovered when Vazquez was arrested. He faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree threatening, breach of peace and illegal possession of a high-capacity magazine, according to police.

Vazquez was held on $300,000 bond and was expected to appear in Derby Superior Court on Tuesday if he was not able to post bail.