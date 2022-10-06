Teen charged in shooting death attempts to suppress interview

Oct. 6—LIMA — Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge Terri Kohlrieser will soon rule whether to allow a recorded interview between Lima Police Detective Steve Stechschulte and a teen accused of taking part in a robbery in which a teen died in June.

Jaquan Glenn, 18, is charged with murder, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary for the June 10 shooting death of 17-year-old Jayden Halpern. In a hearing Wednesday afternoon, Glenn's lawyer, Anthony VanNoy argued that Stechschulte did not adequately explain Glenn's rights, and so the interview should not be used as evidence.

Glenn, along with five others, reportedly drove to Halpern's residence on West Lane Avenue before the females attempted to lure him outside to rob the home. When that failed, two males allegedly attempted to force their way into the home, where Halpern was believed to have a large number of guns and marijuana.

According to previous statements by Stechschulte, Halpern's father then shot at the males, but struck his son accidentally.

According to the motion for suppression, the 14th Amendment "requires the exclusion at trial of evidence if, based on the totality of the circumstances, the procedure used to obtain the evidence was illegal." VanNoy argued that no statements made by Glenn in the interview can be used as he was in custody during it and was not advised of his fifth-amendment right against self-incrimination.

In the motion, VanNoy said in order to have a fair trial, Glenn's statements must be suppressed.

Assistant Allen County Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Thines said the interview was not lengthy nor intense, and there was no mistreatment from Stechschulte. He asked Kohlrieser to overrule VanNoy's motion.

Kohlrieser said she will review the video record of the interview and make a ruling at a later date. Glenn's trial or next hearing has not yet been scheduled.