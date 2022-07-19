Teen charged in shooting death to be released on house arrest

Jul. 19—A Santa Fe teen charged with first-degree murder in the recent shooting death of a close friend will be released on house arrest and electronic monitoring after a state district judge rejected prosecutors' request to order him jailed until trial.

Judge T. Glenn Ellington ruled Monday the District Attorney's Office had not provided enough evidence showing Efren Sifuentes-Gallegos poses too great a danger to the community be released.

Sifuentes-Gallegos, 18, is accused of killing Andres Griego-Alvarado, also 18, a friend and distant relative by marriage. The two had known one another since childhood, according to evidence presented Monday at the pretrial detention hearing.

Initial police reports said a surveillance camera captured video of the two teens "horse playing or joking around" in an Airport Road smoke shop July 7 before getting in Sifuentes-Gallegos' car, where police believe Sifuentes-Gallegos pulled a Glock 9mm pistol from the small of his back and pointed it at Griego-Alvarado's chest. Deputy District Attorney Kent Wahlquist said the video showed Sifuentes-Gallegos' gun hand quickly moved away from his friend's chest — perhaps as a result of a recoil from the weapon — and Griego-Alvarado lifted up his shirt to reveal a chest wound.

Sifuentes-Gallegos drove away, Wahlquist said — not even bothering to close his car door — and sought medical treatment for Griego-Alvarado. The two arrived at a local medical facility, where Sifuentes-Gallegos began calling for help.

A woman came out and directed him to begin helping her administer CPR to Griego-Alvarado, according to a criminal complaint, but shortly after, he told the woman he was leaving and would notify Griego-Alvarado's family about what had happened.

However, Wahlquist said, Sifuentes-Gallegos did not notify his friend's family; instead, he went to his own home, where he stashed the weapon in a nearby field. The prosecutor also said the teen changed his story when describing the incident to police.

When officers pulled him over, he initially said his friend had been struck by a bullet that came out of nowhere as they were driving down Cerrillos Road, Wahlquist said. Sifuentes-Gallegos later indicated Griego-Alvarado had grabbed the weapon from a center console and the gun had gone off as they struggled over it, the prosecutor said.

Wahlquist argued Sifuentes-Gallegos is a flight risk and that electronic monitoring would not be sufficient to protect the community because the teen is not a U.S. citizen and has close family ties in Mexico.

The prosecutor read a letter during Monday's hearing from a group of Griego-Alvarado's family members, including the deceased teen's mother, who said it made her sick to her stomach to think Sifuentes-Gallegos could be "let out to live his life when I have not even laid my son to rest."

The family asked the judge not to release Sifuentes-Gallegos — whom the prosecutor said is a stepson of Griego-Alvarado's uncle. The letter said his parents fear for the safety of their other two sons, themselves and the community.

Sifuentes-Gallegos' attorney, Les Romaine, countered Sifuentes-Gallegos is "essentially a lifelong resident of Santa Fe," where he has lived since he was 2. He recently graduated from a local high school and was employed by a local business before his arrest.

About a dozen people — whom Romain said were friends and family of Sifuentes-Gallegos — attended Monday's hearing. The attorney declined to comment on their behalf.

A criminal complaint filed by Santa Fe police charged Sifuentes-Gallegos with an open count of first-degree murder, "willful and deliberate, felony murder or depraved mind."

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies' office has since filed documents charging him with first-degree murder, "willful and deliberate," which says jurors also may be instructed to consider convicting him of two lesser offenses: second-degree murder and manslaughter.

First-degree murder carries a maximum possible sentence of life in prison — defined as 30 years in New Mexico — while second-degree murder carries a maximum possible penalty of 15 years in prison.

The District Attorney's Office has indicated it could seek a "firearms enhancement," which would increase the penalty for either charge by an additional year.

The agency did not respond to requests for comment on why it sought to have the teen detained until his trial or why it is seeking a first-degree murder charge in a case in which some evidence suggests the fatality might have been due to an accidental shooting.

Sifuentes-Gallegos also is charged with tampering with evidence — a third-degree felony — because he is accused of hiding the gun after the shooting, and one misdemeanor count of unlawful carrying of a handgun by a person under the age of 19, according to court documents. Those charges could add about four more years to his sentence if he is found guilty.

Ellington ordered Sifuentes-Gallegos to surrender his passport before he is released to his family home, where he will live with his mother, father and 14-year-old brother while awaiting trial.

The judge directed the attorneys to arrange a preliminary hearing in the case within 60 days.

Griego-Alvarado's family has scheduled a Mass of Christian burial for him at 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Francis of Assisi, with burial services following at Rosario Cemetery and a reception at the Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, according to an obituary.

The recent Santa Fe High School graduate was passionate about fitness and had hoped to pursue a career in nursing, the obituary says.

It describes him as "the type to do anything to help someone in need. He was unforgettable to those he first met because of his comedic outgoing personality and infectious smile."