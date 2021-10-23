Teen charged in shooting death of a young Manhattan mother, wounding of her fiance

After a seven-month search, police say they’ve arrested the 19-year-old man responsible for killing a young mother and wounding her fiancé.

Moussa Cisse, of Manhattan, was identified in March as the person responsible for the Jan. 16 shooting death of Shadina Smith.

Smith, 29, told her fiancé, Joshua Hall, that Cisse groped her outside of her apartment on W. 150th St. near Frederick Douglass Blvd, cops said at the time.

The couple confronted Cisse, who pulled out a gun and fired off shots, striking Smith three times in the chest. Hall was shot in the chest and arm but survived.

Smith, who had a two-year-old son, was rushed to Harlem Hospital but she could not be saved.

Cisse is charged with murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal use of a weapon.