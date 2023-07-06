Teen charged with shooting fireworks at Mpls. police car on July 4th

A 17-year-old was charged Thursday with shooting fireworks at an occupied Minneapolis police squad car during one of many disturbances across the city late at night on July 4th.

The Columbia Heights teenager is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing police in connection with one of many late-night gatherings across the city where young people were setting off fireworks — at times targeting civilians, police or their vehicles — despite efforts by city officials to prevent such mayhem.

The teen was one of 16 people arrested that night in the city, according to Police Chief Brian O'Hara. He is the first person charged in connection with the disturbances that included two people being wounded by gunfire, according to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

Five of the people arrested are adults ranging in age from 18 to 22. The others are all juveniles, said Police Sgt. Garrett Parten.

The youth was charged by juvenile petition and appeared in court Thursday afternoon. The County Attorney's Office has not indicated whether it will seek to have his case moved to adult court, where a conviction would mean a harsher sentence.

The Star Tribune typically does not identify defendants who are charged as juveniles.

Also arrested was an 18-year-old accused of having a role in igniting fireworks in Orono early Wednesday that set five boats and a marina dock on fire on Lake Minnetonka's Brown's Bay.

According to the petition:

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. in response to 40 to 50 youths setting off fireworks in Boom Island Park near downtown and along the Mississippi River shoreline.

Some of the young people were targeting squad cars with mortar fireworks and roman candles.

Officers in one squad car activated their lights and siren, and the 17-year-old along with others in the crowd responded by directing fireworks at the vehicle.

"Officers had to quickly roll up their window[s], and several fireworks went off directly in front of the squad car's windshield and the passenger-side window," the charging document read. "This put the officers in fear of their safety and [in] fear of great danger."

The teen ran through the park as the squad's siren blared and its emergency lights kept flashing before he eventually stopped in the parking lot, where he was arrested.

After being taken to the Juvenile Detention Center, he admitted to shooting fireworks and fleeing police.

"We're very fortunate that there were no serious injuries this year in these incidents because of this egregious behavior," O'Hara said during a late Wednesday afternoon news conference at City Hall.

During similar and more serious instances last year, "the MPD was overwhelmed and overrun," the chief said. "[This year] we kept these groups on the run throughout the night."

In preparation for holiday chaos, MPD more than doubled its staffing and sought assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office.

Also, the Park Board made the Stone Arch Bridge downtown off-limits all weekend from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. in hopes of preventing a repeat of last year's July 4th.

Those 2022 Independence Day gatherings in or near downtown Minneapolis at times turned violent. Fireworks were launched at buildings, cars and first responders. Fewer than a hundred on-duty officers responded to more than 1,300 calls to 911, and a shooting at Boom Island Park wounded five people.