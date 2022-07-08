Teen charged in shooting inside Walmart meat section denied bond by judge

An 18-year-old faced a judge Friday morning after police said he shot a customer inside a Clayton County Walmart.

The shooting happened Thursday night in the meat section at the store on Highway 85 in Riverdale.

The alleged shooter, Mathew Thomas Jr., was denied bond as he appeared in front of a Clayton County judge Friday morning.

He was arrested and charged several hours after being on the run.

According to investigators, he took off after the shooting. Investigators say it all started with an argument.

“That’s crazy. You don’t think about how minimal that is -- over meat. That’s just crazy,” shopper Brooc Dawkins said.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins was there Friday afternoon when the store reopened and captured video of where the incident allegedly unfolded.

“What’s going through your mind? That it was all over meat?” Rawlins asked customer Brianna Greer.

“Oh my God! That’s the reason?” Greer said.

Dozens of police officers surrounded the store Thursday night, shutting down the shopping center as they looked for the suspect.

“It’s beyond wild,” Dawkins said.

Channel 2 Action News spoke to Walmart employees who ended up with an unexpected night off.

“They told us to go home,” one employee said asking not to be identified.

Less than 24 hours later, it was business as usual Friday and hardly any indication of the chaos that unfolded the night before.

“You were not afraid to come?” Rawlins asked Greer.

“We didn’t know about it,” Greer said.

“Are you concerned?” Rawlins asked Dawkins.

“No, I’m not. We live in a crazy world,” Dawkins said.

