Teen charged in shooting near Rochester recreation center

A Rochester teen has been charged in connection with a shooting earlier this month near a recreation center in southwest Rochester, according to police.

A 17-year-old boy is accused of shooting another 17-year-old boyin the upper body near Jefferson Avenue and Nellis Street around 5 p.m. on July 21, said Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester Police Department.

The injured teen suffered life-threatening injuries and ran to the nearby Willie W. Lightfoot R-Center on Flint Street for help. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police on Friday apprehended the accused shooter, who was not identified by police. He was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, Bello said. He also had an outstanding warrant out of Family Court. He is being held at the Monroe County Children's Detention Center in Rush.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Teen charged in shooting near Rochester NY recreation center