Teen charged after shot fired into a home in Pottsville with stolen gun

May 22—POTTSVILLE — A juvenile was charged by Pottsville police after officers were called around 9:10 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired where a bullet almost struck a person.

Police Chief John Morrow said it was reported that a shot was fired through the wall of a residence in the 800 block of Vine Street.

A search of the building confirmed a circular hole consistent with a bullet hole was found in the basement bedroom.

Morrow said officers determined the bullet came from an attached home on Vine Street. After the bullet entered the bedroom, it struck a metal bed frame, traveled across the room and went through a closed door and wash basket before lodging into a baseboard.

Police said the bullet missed a woman by about 4 inches, Morrow said.

As the result of a consent search of the adjoining home, the chief said, officers found three long guns and miscellaneous ammunition. The weapons were identified as a black Remington Model 700-30-06 rifle, a Remington Model 870 20-gauge shotgun and a Richland Arms 12-gauge shotgun.

During an interview with the juvenile, police said, he said a friend brought the three guns to his home Saturday and that he was told the guns were stolen.

During the investigation, Morrow said, it was learned that the guns and ammunition were reported stolen by Minersville police. Photographs sent to Minersville police confirmed the guns were the ones they were trying to find.

Morrow said Patrolman Anna Flail charged the juvenile with one felony count each of receiving stolen property and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure; and one misdemeanor count each of recklessly endangering another person, simple assault and criminal mischief.