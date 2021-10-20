Teen charged in social media threat against school

A 17-year-old student at Stranahan High School was charged Wednesday in connection with threats on social media about school shootings.

Police across Broward County spent Monday morning investigating social media posts and text messages threatening school shootings at Dillard High School, Stranahan High School and William Dandy Middle School.

Police said the Stranahan student was responsible for one of the threatening social media posts. The student, who lives in Pompano Beach, is charged with making an electronic or written threat to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting, reported WFOR-Ch. 4.

“It is believed he had the means to carry out the threat therefore he has been arrested and charged accordingly,” police said in a statement.

Multiple threats were posted on several social media platforms beginning Friday night and ending Sunday, reported WTVJ-Ch. 6.

A 15-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale was arrested Monday on a charge of intimidation by sending a written threat of conducting a mass shooting.

The FBI, Broward Sheriff’s Office and Coral Springs Police have assisted in the investigation.