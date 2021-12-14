Teen charged in stabbing released on bond

Dongwook “Mikey” Ko, the teen accused of stabbing a 13-year-old girl attending a strings academy camp at IU’s Jacobs School of Music this month, was released from jail Wednesday and is under house arrest with a GPS monitor at his home in Bloomington.

Ko is 17 and being tried as an adult in Monroe Circuit Court on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, kidnapping while armed with a deadly weapon and strangulation. His family posted $15,500 in bail — 10 percent of his $150,000 bond plus $500 cash — for his release. Judge Darcie Fawcett had his mother turn over Ko’s passport.

She testified during a July 19 bail review hearing that she and her son have lived in the United States since he was 9 years old. They are citizens of South Korea, she said, with student visas because she is a doctoral student at Indiana University. Under federal law, any immigration status issues arising from the incident would not be addressed until the outcome off the criminal case against the 17-year-old.

UPDATE: Bloomington teen charged with plotting to kill 14 people connected to his conviction

She told the judge she will stay home with her son and that when she leaves their residence in the 2900 block of Daniel Street, she has friends and colleagues who will stay at the house with Ko in order to comply with conditions of his release on bond. The judge issued protective orders for the 13-year-old and another girl who had attended the music camp.

The incident happened on the morning of July 12. Police say Ko lured the girl from a room where she was practicing her violin, then attacked her and stabbed her several times with a pocket knife. A nearby employee heard screaming and intervened; the victim had several cuts that required stitches.

Defense attorney Carl Salzmann has asked Fawcett to appoint mental health experts to examine Ko. Salzmann has filed notice of a defense based on his client having a “mental disease or defect,” his request states.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Teen charged in stabbing released on bond