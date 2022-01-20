Teen charged with striking grandmother with hammer after using methamphetamine

RICHMOND, Ind. — A teenager is charged with striking her grandmother with a hammer while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Emily Rose-Marie Crawford, 18, was formally charged this week by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office with Level 5 felony battery with a deadly weapon. Judge April Drake found probable cause for the charge.

Crawford was released from jail on Jan. 17 prior to charges being filed. She had turned herself in Jan. 15.

While being arrested, Crawford admitted taking methamphetamine, and she told Richmond Police Department officers she remembered putting her hands on her grandmother, according to an affidavit of probable cause. She did not remember the hammer attack and began to cry when asked about it.

RPD officers had responded the previous day to the 800 block of South Seventh Street when the battery was reported, the affidavit said. Officers located the injured grandmother with blood and a knot on the back of her head.

She told officers that her granddaughter was on methamphetamine and became angry when told she was acting like her mother, according to the affidavit. The grandmother told officers Crawford punched her in the face then hit her twice with a hammer. Another person present took Crawford away from the residence.

A Level 5 felony conviction carries a three-year standard sentence and a sentencing range of one to six years as established by the Indiana legislature.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Teen charged with striking grandmother with hammer after using meth