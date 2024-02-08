Teen charged in string of Slidell vehicle thefts, business burglaries
Teen charged in string of Slidell vehicle thefts, business burglaries
Teen charged in string of Slidell vehicle thefts, business burglaries
Infotainment technologies involving connectivity — from systems like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto — are among the most problematic issues for drivers, according to a new J.D. Power Vehicle Dependability Survey.
A 2006 Hyundai Matrix, the European-market version of the Pininfarina-styled Hyundai Lavita, found in an English breaker's yard.
The U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a landmark case concerning the Colorado Supreme Court's decision to bar former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state's primary ballots. Here are the key takeaways from the hearing and what's next.
Getaround, a company that helps vehicle owners rent out their cars, trucks and SUVs to other peers, is cutting 30% of its North American workforce as part of a restructuring. The company said in a statement it will restructure its workforce and operations to reduce costs in hopes of extending its cash runway and accelerating "its path to profitability." Getaround wouldn't disclose the number of workers it currently employs in North America or in Europe, where it also operates.
Zutobi ranked EVs based on their charging and insurance costs, finding that the Nissan Leaf and Ford Mustang Mach-E were the best.
As he prepares to deliver his judgment on the amount of damages former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants must pay for years of committing financial fraud in New York, Judge Arthur Engoron defends his request to lawyers in the case for information about plea deal negotiations for Trump witness Allen Weisselberg on charges he committed perjury during the trial.
The Ford F-150 Raptor with 37-inch tires has the most expensive replacement parts, according to driver's ed provider Zutobi.
They're comfy, classic and celeb-approved — plus they go with almost anything.
Driver's ed provider Zutobi calculated the most expensive vehicles to own and operate based on insurance and fuel costs, finding that the rugged F-150 Raptor is the most expensive.
Business owners are getting upgraded rewards and benefits on Delta SkyMiles American Express cards — alongside increased annual fees.
General Motors has hired battery expert and ex-Tesla executive Kurt Kelty to be the automaker's new vice president of batteries -- a brand new role for the company. Kelty will join GM at a time when the company has struggled to increase the output of the battery packs for its new Ultium platform, which is supposed to power its next-generation electric vehicles. “The foundation that GM has established coupled with Kurt’s exceptional battery expertise in leading battery chemistry development, establishing partnerships, building out supply chains and partnering closely with teams that have developed leading battery systems will help us achieve our electrification goals and position GM as a leader in EV technology,” GM president Mark Reuss said in a statement.
GenAI might be one of the most exciting technologies today. With each new GenAI innovation, companies have to worry not only about staying on top of trends but validating what's working, all while maintaining a semblance of accuracy, compliance and security. Arcee, for instance, is creating solutions to help businesses securely train, benchmark and manage GenAI models, and Articul8 AI, an Intel spin-out, is building algorithm-powered enterprise software.
It's really far, but Japan is an incredible destination for any automotive enthusiast, with rich car culture, history and plenty of forbidden fruit.
The global pandemic “wiped out much of the events industry,” CEO Andrew Garcia told TechCrunch. “A lot of them were able to stay alive and keep providing that temporary infrastructure for COVID testing sites, for example,” Garcia said.
Just $60 buys you a 2K camera, but there's one big shortcoming you need to consider.
The Nissan Leaf has been the main EV in America to use the CHAdeMO DC charging standard. This adapter allows it to use more common CCS chargers.
If nothing else, it should help viewers change between games more easily.
Toyota will spend an additional $1.3 billion to prepare its Kentucky factory for production of a new three-row all-electric SUV designed for U.S. consumers, the company announced Tuesday. The extra capital pushes Toyota's total investment into the factory to nearly $10 billion and is the latest example of the automaker's renewed pledge to electrification. Toyota has been criticized in recent years for lagging behind the industry's shift toward battery-electric vehicles.
Ionix (formerly Cyberpion) helps enterprises reduce their attack surface by giving them a better view of their overall security posture and software supply chain across on-premises, cloud and third-party platforms and services. The new funding comes from new investor Maor Investments, with participation from existing investors Hyperwise Ventures, Team8 and U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). Ionix promises that its service provides businesses with a single platform to understand and manage their overall attack surface.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.