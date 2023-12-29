Teen charged with swiping pizzas out of Little Caesars oven

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — An 18-year-old is facing a felony robbery charge for allegedly stealing pizzas out of an oven of a Little Caesars restaurant in Sandy.

Christopher Mortensen-Williams, of Midvale, was charged Wednesday via summons with one count of third-degree robbery, court documents filed in 3rd District Court show.

The robbery happened on Sept. 16 at the Little Caesars on 1300 East in Sandy, a city roughly 15 miles south of Salt Lake City.

Workers at the restaurant said Mortensen-Williams was with two others when he entered the store, walked into the kitchen, opened an oven, and took two pizzas.

As he turned to leave the store, one of the workers confronted him, police reports state. A struggle ensued before Mortensen-Williams threw the pizzas at the worker and punched him in the head.

Mortensen-Williams and the worker fought until he fled the restaurant.

Days later, Sandy police spotted Mortensen-Williams while responding to a complaint less than a mile from where the robbery happened. Police noted that Mortensen-Williams was wearing the same clothes.

If convicted of the robbery charge, Mortensen-Williams faces up to five years in prison and $5,000 fine.

