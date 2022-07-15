Teen charged with terrorizing South Brunswick student's funeral

SOUTH BRUNSWICK – A North Jersey teen was charged with terrorizing a virtual memorial service for a South Brunswick High School student who died in January 2021, Township Police Chief Raymond Hayducka announced.

During the service for 17-year-old Emily Murillo, someone entered the Zoom broadcast and threatened to blow up the funeral home and make the casket turn to ashes, authorities said. The service was broadcasted virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The case required numerous court orders, interaction with a variety of social media platforms, and partnering with state and federal law enforcement, authorities said.

“It was unspeakable to us that while family and friends were mourning the loss of this young girl, someone would look to threaten them,” Chief Hayducka said.

Emily Murillo

The unnamed juvenile faces a second-degree charge of terroristic threats, a third-degree charge of false public alarm, and a fourth-degree charge of cyber harassment.

The charges were elevated because the threat was made during the state of emergency from the pandemic, authorities said.

