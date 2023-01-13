Teen charged in threat to kill or wound 80 people at Edwardsville High School

A 19-year-old Edwardsville High School student has been charged in connection with threats to use grenades and shoot a large amount of ammunition to kill or wound 80 people at the school, authorities said Friday.

Spencer T. Hurley, of Glen Carbon, has been charged with two counts of falsely making a terrorist threat and one count of disorderly conduct, according to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine. All three of the charges are felonies.

The falsely making a terrorist threat charges allege that Hurley made a statement Tuesday that he had a detailed plan to conduct a shooting at Edwardsville High School, and that he would use “a couple grenades” and a large amount of ammunition to kill or wound about 80 people at the school, the release stated.

The disorderly conduct charge alleges that he transmitted the threats, or caused them to be transmitted, to a principal at the school.

The charges were filed Thursday in Madison County court. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 3. A defense attorney was not listed in online county records.

“Reports such as this are deeply concerning and troubling to us,” Haine said in a statement. “Violence in our schools is everyone’s nightmare. We are absolutely committed to making every effort to keep our children and our schools safe.”

The investigation began Tuesday afternoon after school officials received a tip. Hurley was arrested “almost immediately,” the news release stated.

Hurley was not arrested on school grounds and ammunition and grenades have not been located, according to the state’s attorney’s office. The case remains under investigation.

Circuit Judge Amy Maher set Hurley’s bail at $150,000 and he was being held in the Madison County Jail as of Friday, according to the news release.

Hurley must submit to a psychological evaluation before being permitted to post bond and a judge must review the evaluation before Hurley could be released.