Teen charged with throwing explosive device at group of students at a Ky. university

A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly tossed an explosive device at a group of female students at Murray State University.

Kentucky State Police said the students were congregated outside a housing complex near the campus’ southwest corner when a man approached them just after 9:30 a.m., threw a “’Molotov cocktail’ style explosive” in their direction and then fled in a vehicle.

No students were injured in the incident, but police said the suspect sustained burns to his hands.

State police said “numerous interviews” and physical evidence led them and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigators to Jack T. Epperson, of Murray.

Epperson was treated at Murray Calloway County Hospital and then taken to the Calloway County Detention Center.

He’s charged with two counts of first-degree attempted assault and one count of possession of a destructive device.

State police said ATF is also conducting a separate investigation regarding the device.

The Murray Ledger & Times reported that the attack happened “near Sorority Row as sorority members were assembling in advance of the Lambda Chi Watermelon Bust event.”

A university spokesperson said in an emailed statement that the incident took place “at a student event.”

“Students may contact University Counseling Services at 270-752-6839 and msu.counselingcenter@murraystate.edu,” the statement said.

Saturday was Racer Day at Murray State with “prospective students, families and guests” on campus, according to the university’s Facebook page.