Teen charged in two Atlanta murders that occurred weeks apart

The unnamed 15-year-old suspect is accused of shooting a total of three people in as many weeks

A teen suspected of a deadly shooting in Atlanta earlier this summer has now been charged for a separate killing.

The 15-year-old suspect, who last month was charged with murder for the July shooting, has been linked to the murder of a homeless man just weeks after the first incident, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The first shooting happened in southwest Atlanta late July 13. Police responded to a call that someone had been shot and found two victims of multiple gunshot wounds at the scene.

One 29-year-old man, Donte Oneal Billingsley, died from the gunshots and another, Cedarius Johnson, 28, was expected to survive from his injuries after both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to Atlanta police spokesman, Sgt. John Chafee.

The second shooting occurred on August 2 in the city’s downtown. Police once again responded to a call that a person had been shot in Woodruff Park that evening. The victim was identified as Sergio Rowell, 35, and was also taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and died there.

According to the incident report, Rowell fought with his assailant before being shot in the upper torso by a handgun.

The teen suspect was apprehended 10 days after the Rowell shooting, but was initially only charged in Billingsley’s death. Investigators eventually linked him to Rowell’s death more than two weeks after his first arrest.

Chafee stated that as of Aug. 31, the 15-year-old had been in custody at the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center.

He has been charged with felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of cocaine.

