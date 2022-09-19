Teen charged in Wayne County homicide. What we know now

Emergency responders were called to 4949 Ridge Road in Williamson, Wayne County, around 7:45 p.m. Friday and found a 19-year-old man stabbed in the abdomen, according to New York State Police. The man was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not released.

17-year-old charged with murder, burglary in Williamson NY

Troopers apprehended a 17-year-old boy at the scene. After he was evaluated at Rochester General Hospital, the teen was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree burglary, both felonies, in connection with the incident, according to State Police. The teen, who was not identified by police, was arraigned in Wayne County's Youth Court and was remanded to the Hillbrook Juvenile Detention Center without bail.

Investigation ongoing

Troopers said they, with assistance from Wayne County sheriff's deputies, continue to investigate the homicide.

