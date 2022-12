A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the Bronx on Wednesday, according to police.

A gunman chased the teen to Morris Ave near E. 182nd St. in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m., cops and sources said.

The boy was shot once in the torso, police said.

Medics rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police are looking for two men wearing all black who fled the scene, according to sources.

The teen’s name was not immediately released.