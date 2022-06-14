Teen Chick-fil-A worker shot by delivery driver over milkshake, Pennsylvania cops say

Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a delivery driver who they say shot a 17-year-old Chick-fil-A worker, according to media reports.

The shooting reportedly happened outside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in Philadelphia around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, June 13.

The delivery driver was picking up an order and began arguing with the worker over a milkshake he believed was missing, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said, according to WCAU. As the argument intensified, the driver got out of vehicle and shot the teen worker in the leg, the station reported.

Small said the delivery driver fled in his vehicle after firing one shot from “a large caliber semi-automatic weapon,” KYW reported.

The driver’s white Mercedes was later found in an alley about 2 miles away from the Chick-fil-A, according to WPVI.

The 17-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, WPVI reported.

Police said the shooter has a tattoo on his neck, but no other identifiable information was given, according to WTXF.

Police did not say which delivery service the driver was working for.

DoorDash driver threatens to shoot woman in the face over canceled order, GA cops say

Stranger claiming to be food deliverer assaults woman near Virginia apartment, cops say

Man dies after Krispy Kreme driver hits him and continues route, Nevada cops say