Teen, child arrested, 1 at large accused of killing 3 Marion County teenagers

A 12-year-old and a 17-year-old are facing first-degree murder charges and another teenager is at large after deputies say they killed three teenagers in Marion County.

Sheriff Billy Woods said his department worked along with various other law enforcement agencies to link the three suspects to the deaths of three teenagers found dead in the Ocklawaha area last week.

The teenagers — a boy and two girls — were found with gunshot wounds days apart in rural Marion County. The third teenager’s body was found Saturday inside a vehicle that had been partially submerged in a body of water, Woods said.

Woods said the suspects left the scene after the killings.

Watch: Sheriff releases photo of car belonging to 1 of 3 teens killed in Marion County

“They fled but left a lot of evidence in their wake,” Woods said.

Woods said Robert Robinson, 17, and Christopher Atkins, 12, were arrested Thursday night and charged with first-degree murder. He said the third suspect, Tahj Brewton, 16, remains at large.

Read: Shooting deaths of 3 teens could be tied to ‘wannabe gang,’ sheriff says

“Some of you know him, know where he is and you need to turn him in,” Woods said. “I will get him, I will find him and justice will be complete.”

Woods said the shootings don’t appear to be related to any sort of gang rivalry, but that the teens were all associated with gangs.

“Each and every one of them was in some shape or form was associated with a gang,” Woods said Friday.

Read: More time is taken to get juveniles through Orange, Osceola justice systems, data shows

Woods said the suspects were known to commit burglaries and robberies in the area, and that that’s how they got their hands on the gun used in the killings.

Channel 9 is working to learn additional details about the arrests. Stay tuned to Eyewitness News at Noon for updates.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.