A teen and a 7-year-old child were shot about 4 p.m. Sunday at Lane Field Park in the 600 block of Vernon Odom Boulevard, Akron police said in a brief press release Sunday night.

"At this time two persons are known to have been struck by gunfire," the release said.

The 7-year-old was currently undergoing surgery, the release said. A 19-year-old man was struck in the leg and his injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Police said no additional details would be released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Citizens may also provide anonymous information to any of the following to Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-434-COPS.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Teen, child shot at Lane Field Park in Akron Sunday