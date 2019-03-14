Teen Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Has Been Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish activist who has made headlines for galvanizing a global youth climate movement, has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

On Thursday, three members of the Socialist Left Party in Norway announced they were nominating Thunberg for the honor. “If we do nothing to halt climate change, it will be the cause of wars, conflict and refugees,” Freddy Andre Ovstegard, one of the lawmakers who nominated Thunberg, told Agence France-Presse. “Greta Thunberg has launched a mass movement which I see as a major contribution to peace.”

Thunberg has publicly responded to the nomination on Twitter, writing, “Honored and very grateful for this nomination.”

Honoured and very grateful for this nomination ❤️ https://t.co/axO4CAFXcz — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 14, 2019

Thunberg, who was recently named one of Rolling Stone‘s Women Shaping the Future, first gained national news attention six months ago, when she stopped going to school and started a lone protest against climate change outside the Swedish parliament building. Since then, students around the world have been following Thunberg’s example, walking out of school in protest as part of her #FridaysForFuture campaign. A worldwide strike is planned for this Friday, with students from more than 100 countries expected to participate.

“We are living in a very interesting time, where something is going to happen,” Thunberg told Rolling Stone. “Change is on the horizon, but to see that change we also have to change ourselves.”

Tomorrow we school strike for the climate in 1769 places in 112 countries around the world. And counting. Everyone is welcome. Everyone is needed. Let’s change history. And let’s never stop for as long as it takes. #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike pic.twitter.com/xpCLQN8icv — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 14, 2019

If Thunberg wins, she will become the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history, beating out education activist Malala Yousafzai for the honor. Yousafzai was 17 when she became a joint recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014.

The winner of the Nobel Prize will be announced October 11th.

