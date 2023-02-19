Teen climbing cliff with friend plummets 150 feet to his death, Utah rescuers say

A 17-year-old boy died after falling 150 feet while climbing a cliff near Hurricane, Utah police reported.

Firefighters and police responded at 5:27 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, to a reported fall from the Hurricane Overlook, the Hurricane Police Department said in a news release.

The teen was climbing with a friend when he slipped and fell off the cliff, the release said.

Emergency crews climbed down to the teen but he didn’t survive the fall, police said.

Authorities did not release the name of the teen, a LaVerkin resident who attended Hurricane High School. An investigation into the death continues.

“We wish to offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to his family and friends after this tragic accident,” police wrote.

Hurricane is a city of 22,000 people in southwest Utah about 300 miles from Salt Lake City.

Tesla driver dies crashing into fire truck at scene of wreck, California officials say

Catalytic converter heist wakes woman, who backs over, kills accused thief, CA cops say

Tree trimmer trapped 50 feet high in palm tree dies, California firefighters say