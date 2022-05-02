Teen clings to chain-link fence as accused kidnapper drags her to car, Ohio cops say

A man tried to abduct an Ohio teenager from a school bus stop, police told news outlets, but she refused to be taken.

The 16-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop on the east side of Akron on Friday, April 29, police told WKYC. It was around 6:24 a.m.

A man, later identified as 29-year-old Da Aron Jackson, was waiting too. He parked his car nearby but out of sight, ready for what would come next, police told the TV station.

Jackson approached the girl, walking back and forth while trying to strike up a conversation, a tactic investigators say was meant to distract her until he made a move — and he did.

“Seconds later, Jackson forcibly grabbed the victim from behind and attempted to drag her in the direction of his car that was staged around the corner,” Akron police said.

As he pulled the teen closer to his car, she grabbed onto a chain-link fence and held on tight, WJW reported.

Clinging to the fence, she managed to break loose from Jackson’s grip.

He had taken her cellphone during the struggle, but he threw it back at her before getting into his car and driving away, according to the TV station.

The girl’s mother brought her to an Akron police station around 7:45 a.m. and she told officers what happened, WOIO reported.

An alert was issued and investigators found Jackson several hours later, at about 12:30 p.m, and arrested him, police told the outlet.

Jackson was booked into the Summit County Jail, jail records show.

