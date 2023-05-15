Teen confessed to killing Lake County man found buried under concrete, lawyers claim

Defense attorneys for Laurie Shaver, a woman charged with killing her husband, are promising to introduce new evidence in the case Monday.

Investigators dug up the body of Michael Shaver from under a concrete slab three years ago.

Neighbors thought he had moved away, but his wife was later charged with his murder.

Defense lawyers now say they have a confession, from someone else.

Court documents show the defense has testimony from a 14-year-old girl confessing to the murder of Michael Shaver.

Laurie Shaver’s defense team has filed a motion revealing that a minor has come forward and confessed to committing the murder.

The defense is now seeking permission from the court to allow the child to testify.

Laurie Shaver’s defense team is set to present their argument to the judge Monday, urging a reconsideration of their request for the child to undergo an evaluation in preparation for testifying.

The identity of the minor and their connection to the case remain unknown.

According to available information, the girl would have been around 7 years old at the time of the murder.

