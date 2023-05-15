A teen confessed to killing a Lake County man in 2015. What it means for the charges against her mom

A Lake County teen has admitted to committing a murder back when she was 7 years old, according to a new motion filed by the attorneys of Laurie Shaver.

Shaver is charged with killing her husband, Michael Shaver, back in 2015. But now, defense attorney Jefferson Wiggs said it wasn’t his client who killed Michael Shaver, it was actually the couple’s daughter.

“This minor can relay how this crime was committed, when it was committed and precisely how it was committed,” Wiggs said.

He said the minor is willing to confess in court that she shot her father because he was abusing and beating her mother.

Wiggs wants the court to reconsider their request to allow the now-14-year-old to testify after being evaluated.

“If this 14-year-old can appreciate the nature of the oath, know the difference between right and wrong, the truth and a lie and be able to articulate the facts which she is going to testify to, she should be allowed to testify,” Channel 9 legal analyst Bill Sheaffer said. “She is still subject to prosecution of that criminal offense, at least as a juvenile.”

Michael Shaver’s body was found buried under a fire pit in Laurie Shaver’s backyard in 2018.

“The minor child does not want to see her mother go to prison for a crime that she did not do,” Wiggs said.

Sheaffer said the impact of the teen’s admission will depend on what is ultimately said by the teen in court, and what can be proven.

