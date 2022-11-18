Teen confesses to killing 16-year-old girl at Kissimmee apartment, police say

An arrest was made after a 17-year-old boy allegedly confessed to killing a girl at an apartment complex in Kissimmee, according to the Kissimmee Police Department.

Police officers arrived at Kensington Apartments on Thursday morning to find 16-year-old Paola Pagan, an Osceola High School student, with multiple stab wounds. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she died.

The suspect, who the Orlando Sentinel isn’t naming because he is a minor, later confessed to the killing and “led detectives to evidence related to the crime,” KPD spokesperson Austin Blake said in a press release early Friday morning.

No motive has been released.

“Our detectives have worked tirelessly during the day and throughout the night to bring justice to Paola and her family, and I am proud of their professionalism and dedication to bring this case to a close,” KPD Chief Jeff O’Dell said in a statement.

Police said the suspect lived in the same complex as the victim. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

Osceola County School District spokesperson Dana Schafer said the suspect is not a student there this year, and that grief counselors were available at Osceola High on Thursday and Friday for students and staff affected by the killing.

“We ask that everyone keep this student’s family in their thoughts as we all continue to heal from this loss in the upcoming days and weeks ahead,” Schafer said in a statement.

