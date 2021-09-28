Teen confronts man holding 8 hostage in store and dies in shootout, Texas police say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A teen was killed in a shootout with a man accused of holding a group hostage inside a Texas store, police said.

The man was armed with two guns Monday night when he jumped on the counter of a Houston convenience store and demanded everyone stop moving, KPRC reported. The store had five customers and three employees inside, the news outlet reported.

The man told them to lock the doors and get on the floor, KTRK reported.

Then a 17-year-old armed with a gun entered the store, according to the news outlet, and demanded the hostages be released.

“It appears there was an exchange of gunfire between the two that resulted in the victim being struck and later pronounced (dead),” Houston police Lt. Christopher Bruce told KTRK.

When police officers arrived, they found the man with two guns inside the store and arrested him, the Houston Chronicle reported. The 17-year-old was suffering from gun wounds outside the store and was taken to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper reported.

No charges have been announced in the shooting.

